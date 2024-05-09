UTEP knocked out of CUSA Tournament by top-seeded Liberty, 13-10

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The season for the UTEP Miners came to a heartbreaking end Thursday night in Las Cruces.

The Miners came up short in their elimination game in the Conference USA Tournament against the Liberty Flames, 13-10.

UTEP had a 8-4 lead in the bottom of the 6th inning before Liberty's Brynn McManus would hit a grand slam to tie up the game 8-8.

Liberty would break the deadlock and never relinquish the lead.

The Flames will play another elimination game against Louisiana Tech Friday at 2:30 p.m. MT.

UTEP ends their season with an overall record of 26-21.