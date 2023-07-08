El Paso Chihuahuas fall 8-3 to the Las Vegas Aviators

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-3 Saturday and they’ve won four of the first five games in the series.

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-3 with two singles in his first MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Jose Azocar drove in two of El Paso’s three runs. First baseman Alfonso Rivas reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with two walks.

El Paso reliever Aaron Brooks made a spot start Saturday. It was his first start since 2022 with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.

Chihuahuas relievers Sean Poppen and Jared Koenig both pitched scoreless outings in the loss.

The Chihuahuas have lost 10 of their last 12 games. They will play the final game of the series against the Aviators on Sunday at 6.05 p.m. MT.