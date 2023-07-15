El Paso Chihuahuas get first back-to-back wins since in nearly a month

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas hit three home runs Saturday night and beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7-2.

The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of the three-game series to clinch their first series win since May 23-28 in El Paso vs. Reno. It also marks their first back-to-back wins since June 20th and 21st.

Chihuahuas starter Jay Groome allowed only one run in five innings and tied his career high by striking out 10 batters. Groome has allowed only five earned runs in 17 innings over his last three starts. Nick Hernandez and Aaron Leasher combined for three scoreless innings out of El Paso’s bullpen. San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez allowed one run in one inning in an MLB Injury Rehab appearance.

Padres catcher Luis Campusano reached base three times as El Paso’s designated hitter Saturday, going 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run on MLB Injury Rehab.

Alfonso Rivas also homered for the Chihuahuas and has reached base in his last 27 Triple-A games. Max Schrock went 1-for-4 with his third home run of the season.