El Paso Chihuahuas fall 4-2 to Sugar Land Space Cowboys but win the series

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sugar Land Space Cowboys hit three solo home runs Sunday night and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-2.

El Paso won the first two games of three game series which secured their first series win since May 28.

The Chihuahuas’ two runs came on an RBI single by Jantzen Witte in the top of the fourth inning and an RBI single by Luis Campusano in the top of the eighth.

El Paso first baseman Ben Gamel reached base twice, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Moises Lugo struck out two in a scoreless relief inning for El Paso.

Sugar Land’s Shay Whitcomb went 2-for-4 with two home runs for the Space Cowboys Sunday.

The Chihuahuas are back in action on Tuesday at the OKC Dodger for a six-game series.