Chihuahuas top Las Vegas 7-4 to split six-game series

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Las Vegas Aviators 7-4 Sunday night at Southwest University Park. It finalized a six-game series, with Las Vegas winning the first three games and the Chihuahuas winning the last three.

El Paso starter Gabe Mosser pitched six innings and allowed only two earned runs. Mosser tied his season high with six strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter. He’s allowed only four earned runs in 17.2 innings over his last three starts. Lefthanded relievers Tom Cosgrove, Luke Westphal and Austin Davis pitched a scoreless inning each to close the game.

El Paso first baseman Nate Mondou hit a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. Mondou added a double in the eighth. Chihuahuas right fielder Cal Mitchell went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run. Bryce Johnson reached base three times for the Chihuahuas and stole his 16th base of the season.

Box Score: Gameday: Aviators 4, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (06/09/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Las Vegas (32-31), El Paso (27-36)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.