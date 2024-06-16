Chihuahuas lose six-game series against Albuquerque Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Albuquerque Isotopes scored in each of their first three innings Sunday night and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-3 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The Isotopes won four of the six games to claim their first series win of the season.

The Chihuahuas’ three runs came on a two-run home run by Brett Sullivan and an RBI double by Tirso Ornelas. Six of Sullivan’s nine home runs this season have come against the Isotopes, including two in this series. Eguy Rosario walked in the sixth inning for the Chihuahuas, moving his on-base streak to 23 games.

Tom Cosgrove pitched 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday and has now gone nine consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run. Albuquerque hit two triples to move their team total to 33, which is the most in Minor League Baseball. The Chihuahuas’ 31 triples are the second most.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Isotopes 9 Final Score (06/16/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (29-40), Albuquerque (22-47)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.