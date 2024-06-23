Chihuahuas lose six-game series against Sugar Land

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-2 Sunday night at Southwest University Park in the final game of the Pacific Coast League’s first half. Sugar Land starter Colton Gordon allowed two runs in six innings in the win.

El Paso’s runs came on back-to-back pitches in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI triple by Oscar Mercado and an RBI single by Graham Pauley. Mercado’s triple was El Paso’s 33rd this season, which is the second most in Minor League Baseball. Pauley went 2-for-4 with the RBI single in the loss. Chihuahuas second baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch, El Paso’s league-leading 49th hit by pitch this season. Chihuahuas relievers Alek Jacob and Jayvien Sandridge both pitched scoreless innings without allowing any hits Sunday.

Sugar Land’s Shay Whitcomb homered in the first inning Sunday for the second consecutive game. Whitcomb had seven RBIs in the series and leads the league with 66 RBIs this season. The Chihuahuas turned two double plays Sunday and they’ve turned 12 in their last five games.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 6, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (06/23/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (49-26), El Paso (31-44)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso TBA vs. Round Rock RHP Johnny Cueto (1-1, 4.94). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.