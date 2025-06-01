Chihuahuas claim second six-game series victory of the season over the Sacramento River Cats

SACRAMENTO, California (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas held on to beat the Sacramento River Cats 6-5 Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. The victory clinched a series win for the Chihuahuas, who went 4-2 against Sacramento. It was El Paso’s third series win of the season and the first one on the road.

Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf didn’t allow any earned runs in 4.2 innings Sunday and allowed only one earned run in 9.2 innings in the series. Center fielder Forrest Wall had a season high three hits for the Chihuahuas, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. San Diego Padres infielder Mason McCoy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored on MLB Injury Rehab. Designated hitter Trenton Brooks walked three times Sunday and reached base multiple times in all five games he started in the series. Left fielder Tirso Ornelas hit a two-run double Sunday and went 10-for-23 with eight extra-base hits and nine RBIs in the series.

Reliever Harold Chirino pitched in his league-leading 23rd game for El Paso. The Chihuahuas scored first in all six games in Sacramento.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 6, River Cats 5 Final Score (06/01/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (29-28), Sacramento (27-30)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.