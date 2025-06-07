Chihuahuas pick up 8-6 win in game five against Albuquerque Isotopes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 6-2 with one out in the seventh inning and came back to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 8-6 Saturday night at Southwest University Park. Their bottom of the seventh inning rally had an RBI single by Bryce Johnson, a grand slam by Trenton Brooks and a solo home run by Yonathan Perlaza.

Brooks’ grand slam was El Paso’s third of the season and the first since Mike Brosseau’s on May 29 at Sacramento. It was the second time this season Brooks homered twice in a game and it was the fourth multi-home run game by a Chihuahuas player this year. Brooks has reached base six times in the last two games. His six RBIs set a new career high. The back-to-back home runs were El Paso’s first this season.

San Diego Padres reliever Bryan Hoeing got the win in his third MLB Injury Rehab appearance with El Paso. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first five games in the series and are two games over .500 for the second time this year.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 6, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (06/07/2025)

Team Records: Albuquerque (28-33), El Paso (32-30)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque LHP Mason Albright (0-1, 4.50) vs. El Paso LHP Wes Benjamin (2-4, 6.48). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.