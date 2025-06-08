Chihuahuas claim third six-game series win of the season after claiming 6-4 win over Albuquerque

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso left fielder Trenton Brooks went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs in the Chihuahuas’ 6-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games to clinch their second straight series win and their fourth series win of the season.

Brooks had four home runs and 10 RBIs in the final two games of the series. Overall in the series, he went 10-for-23 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in six games. Sunday’s multi-homer game was Brooks’ third of the season and El Paso’s fifth by an individual player. Brooks now leads the Pacific Coast League in RBIs with 53.

El Paso starter Wes Benjamin allowed only one run in six innings and tied his career high with nine strikeouts. Benjamin has thrown two quality starts in his last three home games and has allowed only two runs in 17.2 innings in that time. The Chihuahuas are three games over .500 for the first time this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 4, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (06/08/2025)

Team Records: Albuquerque (28-34), El Paso (33-30)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso TBA vs. Round Rock TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.