El Paso Chihuahuas sustain momentum after defeating Round Rock 9-4 in game one

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road series at Dell Diamond with a 9-4 win over the Round Rock Express. The Chihuahuas have won nine of their last 13 games and six out of their seven games against Round Rock this season.

Matt Waldron allowed two runs in five innings, which was his second consecutive start of five or more innings allowing two runs or less since being optioned by San Diego. José Espada pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning in his first game with El Paso since being promoted from Double-A San Antonio. First baseman Trenton Brooks went 2-for-5 with an RBI and has multiple hits in four consecutive games. Center fielder Forrest Wall went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI and stole his tenth base in ten attempts this season.

The Chihuahuas turned three double plays Tuesday to tie their season high. The Chihuahuas’ current four-game winning streak has tied their season high and is the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 9, Express 4 Final Score (06/10/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (34-30), Round Rock (30-34)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Kyle Hart (2-1, 3.28) vs. Round Rock RHP Cory Abbott (0-2, 7.36). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.