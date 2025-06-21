Reno Aces hand Chihuahuas 4-3 loss in game five

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night but lost to the Reno Aces 4-3. The Aces have won three of the first five games in the series.

El Paso’s runs were all driven in by Mason McCoy, who hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third and drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the eighth. McCoy has now homered in three consecutive games. Left fielder Forrest Wall went 0-for-3 to end his 16-game on-base streak.

Chihuahuas starter Wes Benjamin allowed only one run in 5.1 innings and has allowed only three runs in 23 innings over his last four home starts. San Diego Padres pitcher Logan Gillaspie threw two scoreless innings and faced the minimum six batters in his first MLB Injury Rehab appearance with the Chihuahuas. Reno second baseman Andy Weber went 4-for-4 with four doubles, which was the first time since 2023 a Chihuahuas opponent hit four doubles in one game.

Box Score: Gameday: Aces 4, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (06/21/2025) | MiLB.com

Team Records: Reno (36-38), El Paso (38-36)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Casey Kelly (0-3, 5.63) vs. El Paso LHP Kyle Hart (2-2, 3.67). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.