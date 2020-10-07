Canutillo becomes 5th El Paso County high school to see football disrupted by virus

High School Sports

CANUTILLO, Texas -- Canutillo High has become the fifth high school in El Paso County to see its football season disrupted due to Covid-19.

Canutillo Independent School District officials confirmed to ABC-7 on Wednesday evening that the Canutillo Eagles are postponing their upcoming Friday game hosting the El Dorado Aztecs.

A school district spokeswoman said in a statement: "We have recently been informed that an individual at CHS has been lab-confirmed as positive with Covid-19. As part of the precautionary measures, the CHS football program has been postponed until further notice."

Canutillo vs. El Dorado is the second game set for this Friday to be scratched over the past 48 hours. Eastwood vs. Pebble Hills was postponed just a day prior.

Canutillo now joins Eastwood along with Irvin, Cathedral and El Paso high schools, who have all had to postpone football games this season due to virus outbreaks.

A source told ABC-7 that there are no plans to make up that Eagles-Aztecs game on the schedule.