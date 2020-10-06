Eastwood becomes 4th El Paso high school to see football season disrupted due to Covid-19

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- Eastwood has become the fourth high school in the El Paso metro area to see its football season disrupted due to Covid-19.

Ysleta Independent School District officials confirmed to ABC-7 on Tuesday evening that Eastwood is postponing its upcoming Friday game hosting Pebble Hills.

The district said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" after sources told ABC-7 that a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eastwood now joins Irvin, Cathedral and El Paso high schools who have all had to postpone football games due to virus outbreaks.

Separately, YISD cancelled a Tuesday evening volleyball game between Bel Air and Ysleta high schools also due to an apparent positive test for Covid-19.