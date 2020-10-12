EPISD says no fans now allowed, only ‘essential personnel’ at sporting events due to virus surge

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas – Effective immediately, only “essential personnel” will be allowed at all games and competitions involving the El Paso Independent School District, the district announced Monday night.

No fans, spectators, or parents will be allowed at football, volleyball, tennis or cross country events through at least Oct. 17, according to the announcement.

Also, all middle-school sports are suspended through Oct. 25.

EPISD officials cited the record-setting surge in coronavirus cases in El Paso as the reason for their decision.

El Paso County on Monday exceeded 6,000 active cases of Covid-19, the highest number of current infections during the entire pandemic, amounting to over 20% of the total cases to date. The active caseload is up by nearly 1,900 people in just over a week.

The county's hospitalization rate is on the rise too, hitting its highest level since early August. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has said there's a 16% rate of total hospitalizations currently tied to Covid-19.