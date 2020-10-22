Franklin vs. Eastlake, Bel Air vs. Ysleta high school football games won’t be played

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- A pair of high school football games in El Paso were scrapped shortly after Mayor Dee Margo implored residents to "stay home" as a result of record-setting new cases of Covid-19 in the city.

The official twitter account for the Franklin High School football team tweeted that its game against Eastlake had been postponed, but offered no further details.

Meantime, Friday's night's game between Bel Air and Ysleta was cancelled, with no apparent plans to reschedule it.

Tonight's game against Eastlake has been postponed. Players and parents go to SportsYou for more information. — EP Franklin Football (@epfranklinfb) October 22, 2020