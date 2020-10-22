Skip to Content
Franklin vs. Eastlake, Bel Air vs. Ysleta high school football games won’t be played

EL PASO, Texas -- A pair of high school football games in El Paso were scrapped shortly after Mayor Dee Margo implored residents to "stay home" as a result of record-setting new cases of Covid-19 in the city.

The official twitter account for the Franklin High School football team tweeted that its game against Eastlake had been postponed, but offered no further details.

Meantime, Friday's night's game between Bel Air and Ysleta was cancelled, with no apparent plans to reschedule it.

