Week Six of Bea’s Bash kicks off at Austin HS

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bea's Bash kicked off at Austin High School for the game of the week which features the Del Valle Conquistadores and the Chapin Huskies Friday night.

Del Valle looks to remain its perfect record while the Huskies look to move to a 4-2 overall record. Both of these teams are undefeated in District 1-5A so one team will walk away with its first district loss of the season.

"The biggest thing we're telling our guys is to make sure to do your job," Chapin head football coach Marco Chavez said. "We obviously know that they're a tough team, we have to minimize the mistakes and the errors. We have to make sure that when adversity hits, that we stick together and we'll be able to overcome it."

"They have plenty of playmakers over there," Del Valle head coach Rudy Contreras said. "We have to pursuit the ball, we have to tackle very well and just let everybody rally the ball."