El Paso Locomotive use three second half goals to stun RGV Toros at home 3-1

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - Week after week, El Paso Locomotive FC feels more and more like the USL's 2021 team of destiny.

Trailing 1-0 in the second half with a five-match home winning streak on the line, Locomotive FC surged forward with three goals in front of their 8th Notch supporters to stun RGV Toros in a 3-1 victory.

While each of the goals was meaningful, they were top class in their own right.

Luis Solignac's backheel flick in the 66th minute tied the score at 1-1, extending the Argentine forward's team lead of goals in the regular season.

Locomotive FC continued to keep the pressure down the stretch, before fan favorite midfielder Sebastian Velasquez created his own chance in the 89th minute.

Velasquez squirted a low driven shot past Toros goalkeeper Colin Miller from the right edge of the box to push El Paso ahead 2-1, marking the Colombian's first goal with Locomotive since re-signing with the club midseason.

Velasquez spent the 2019 season with El Paso during a USL Western Conference Finals run, and was a vocal community leader following the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

The elation on Velasquez's face following the goal was priceless, as the yellow celebratory smoke from the home supporters draped around the net.

Dylan Mares added the exclamation point in the 96th minute, getting free in the attacking half and chipping over Miller to send the home fans into elation.

The stoppage time goal from Mares' was El Paso's second of the sort in as many weeks, after defenseman Matt Bahner scored a 97th to tie New Mexico United on the road last weekend.

With the win, Locomotive FC maintain their spot atop the USL Western Conference, and league as a whole.

Next Up: Away at San Antonio FC on Saturday, August 28th at 6:30pm MT.