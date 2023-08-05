El Paso Locomotive FC fall 4-0 to Miami FC

Miami, FLORIDA (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC (West-6, 9-8-5, 32 points) fell 4-0 in its first ever meeting with Miami FC on Saturday night at FIU Stadium.

El Paso conceded the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute off Joaquin Rivas, before Rivas doubled Miami's lead just before the end of the first half via a penalty kick.

Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut was sent off just before the end of the first half after he accumulated a second yellow card.

El Paso were unable to find a breakthrough and conceded twice more in the dying minutes of the match.

Locomotive have now conceded 12 goals in their past three games, have lost their last three games and are on an eight-game winless streak.

El Paso now move to sixth in the Western Conference Standings. If they don't get a win soon they could very well find themselves out of playoff contention.

El Paso now shifts their focus to next Saturday's road trip at Phoenix Rising FC.