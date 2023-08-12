Phoenix Rising FC overwhelm El Paso Locomotive FC 5-0 for their fourth loss in a row

PHOENIX, Arizona (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC (West-8, 9-9-5, 32 points) fell 5-0 to Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium.

The five goals came in the 21st, 44th, 70th, 85th and 88th minute. El Paso have now conceded 17 goals in their past four matches, losing each of them.

Despite having 55% of possession, having 10 corners and outshooting Phoenix 13-8, with 4 shots on target, El Paso was held scoreless for the second straight game.

The Locos haven't won a game in their past nine which has seen them go from 2nd spot in the Western Conference Standings, down to eight (the last playoff spot).

Los Locos now switch their attention to next Saturday, August 19 for their lone August match at home against Indy Eleven, led by former Locomotive head coach Mark Lowry (2019-2021). Kickoff is at 7.30 p.m. MT.