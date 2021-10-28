High school football stadium evacuated in Albuquerque after ‘credible’ shooting threats

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Wilson Stadium was evacuated Thursday night after the Albuquerque Public Schools received "credible threats of a possible shooting" to occur at the football game being played there.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said in a statement issued around 8 p.m. that both teams were safe and he described the evacuation as a "precautionary measure."

Officials said once the stadium had been examined and deemed safe, it would be up to the New Mexico Athletics Division to decide if the football game would be allowed to continue.

No further information was immediately available.