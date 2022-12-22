Aggies depart for Detroit for just their 5th bowl game in program history

EL PASO, Texas -- The Aggies are officially bound (literally) for their 5th bowl game after flying out of El Paso en route to Detroit, early Thursday morning.

NMSU (6-6, 2 wins coming against FCS schools) will play Bowling Green (6-6) at the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Monday, Dec. 26th at 12:30 p.m.

Playing in a bowl game is a rarity for the Aggies, and not many people thought they would be in a bowl this season, especially after their 0-4 start.

“It’s unbelievable what these kids have done and I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life," Head Coach Jerry Kill said. "I mean, I’ve taken over some teams who’ve been tough, but they weren’t the worst team in college football according to ESPN, and for them to overcome all the negativity and things like that and to do what they did, my hats off to them, they’ve come as far as any team I’ve coached.”

The Aggies (3-0-1) are one of just four teams in FBS football to have never lost a bowl game, and they will look to continue that streak on Monday.

ABC-7's Wil Herren will travel to the Motor City on Christmas Day and bring complete coverage of this historic moment in program history all day on the 26th, starting with Good Morning El Paso.