Aggies fall 79-75 in conference opener and hand Southern Utah their first win in the WAC

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU fell 79-75 to Southern Utah in their first game of WAC play under new head coach Greg Heiar.

The loss becomes just the Aggies 2nd in 35 WAC home openers.

"They're used to winning championships around here, they're not used to losing WAC games around here," Heiar said. "To start your first game in WAC play and to lose is not a good feeling."

NMSU got out to a hot start leading by 10 at one point in the 1st half but the Thunderbirds went on a run knocking down threes and once they took over they didn't relinquish the lead, which they extended to 14 at one point in the 2nd half.

"I just wish we would have played with more energy and more passion and attention to detail and toughness, all things that we work on and preach daily that just weren't there tonight," Heiar said.

Off the back of another standout performance from Deshawndre Washington (18 points and 12 rebounds) the Aggies stayed within reach.

Off an Xavier Pinson (16 points) 3-pointer they got to within 3 with 2.3 seconds left but the Thunderbirds were able to close it out, winning 79-75.

The 79 points are the most the Aggies have given up at home all season and 25 of those points came off Aggie turnovers.

"To give up 79 points at home is unacceptable, our team defense has got to be a lot better, our assist to turnover ratio has got to be a lot better," Heiar said. "There are a lot of problems we've got to address."

Southern Utah begin their tenure in the WAC with a win meanwhile NMSU now fall to 0-1 in conference play and 7-6 overall.

The Aggies continue conference play on Saturday the 31st at 4 p.m. when they host 10-2 Sam Houston.