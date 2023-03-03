NMSU move to 0-8 to start the season, with loss to UOP on Friday night

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After seven games and no wins the Aggies were seemingly restarting their season on Friday night after head coach Mike Kirby was fired on Thursday.

Interim coach Keith Zuniga hoping to get his first win at the helm and help the Aggies to their first win of the season but NMSU fell 6-4 to Pacific.

The Aggies threatened with a pair of baserunners in the final frame but were unable to push a run across.

NM State continue their series with Pacific on Saturday at Presley Askew Field. The game will be NM State's first televised home game of the year with Bally Sports Arizona, Comcast New Mexico, and ESPN+ all carrying the game. For fans who typically listen on 91.5 FM KRUX, Saturday's game will not be broadcast on the radio but all service will resume on Sunday.