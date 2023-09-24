NM State stunned 20-17 by Hawaii’s walk-off field goal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KVIA) -- After being up 17-3 at halftime, the Aggies were held scoreless in the second half and fell 20-17 to Hawaii off a last-second field goal.

It was all NMSU in the first half. They got on the board first off a ferocious 39-yard catch and run from Diego Pavia to Monte Watkins.

Both teams would trade field goals in the second before Diego Pavia found Star Thomas for a 21-yard touchdown reception.

Aggies would head into the sheds up 17-3, but were completely shutout in the second half.

The Rainbow Warrios scored a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters to tie the game 17 before Matt Shipley drilled a field goal in the final second to secure a 20-17 win.

Quite like the score, the stats are relatively similar. Neither team threw any picks, both had two fumbles, while Pavia was sacked three times compared to the the Rainbow Warriors one.

NMSU are now 2-3 on the season and have a bye week before they are back at home against FIU on Wednesday, Oct. 3.