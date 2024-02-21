Community Champions: NMSU’s Spearman picks up back-to-back CUSA Freshman of the Week awards

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The legend of Desirae Spearman is quickly growing.

In her first weekend of collegiate softball, the NM State phenom was named CUSA Freshman of the week.

A week later, Spearman earned the honor after another incredible showing in four games.

The El Paso native pitched twice, including a spectacular complete game, one-hit shutout against Nebraska.

The Huskers were ranked 18th in the NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll, and were receiving votes a week ago.

Spearman also added four home runs and seven RBIs at the plate, hitting .667 across the four games while maintaining a 0.70 ERA and accumulating 11 strikeouts across 10 innings in the circle.

As a team, NM State went 2-2 on the week, with another game against North Dakota scheduled for 3:00 PM MT on Monday, Feb. 19.

Spearman was sensational, pitching the first of two games against Nebraska, allowing just one hit and earning a complete game shutout victory.

In the opening game, she added a third-inning RBI double, extending the Aggies’ lead to its final margin of 3-0.

Across the doubleheader with the Huskers, she added a home run in each game, going deep to left center on both occasions.

On Saturday, Spearman tallied another seven strikeouts in just three innings of work against Montana.

She did allow her first earned run of the season, holding her ERA at 0.30 on the season.

In the nightcap, she hit two home runs against the Hornets and posted three RBIs. Spearman also scored three of the Aggies’ ten runs, collecting three hits and a walk in four at-bats.

Spearman also stole second in the fourth inning, improving to 4-for-4 on the year.

Spearman has now won both CUSA Freshman of the Week Awards, and will look to continue the dominant start to her career in Phoenix.

The Aggies will take the 388-mile trek to partake in the GCU/ASU Classic, taking on Utah Valley, Grand Canyon, Seton Hall, Ohio State and Arizona State.

The Aggies will play one game against each opponent, with two games on Friday and Saturday and the finale on Sunday against the Sun Devils.