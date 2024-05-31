ProAggies: Bradish Earns First Win of the 2024 Season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Joey Ortiz, Kyle Bradish and Nick Gonzales continue to dominate in the show with Bradish earning his first win of the 2024 campaign. Ian Mejia threw a seven-game no-hitter with the Mississippi Braves.

Kyle Bradish- Orioles

Bradish has made two more starts this season for five total starts on the mound for the Orioles. In his last outing, May 26, Bradish earned his first win of the season throwing for 7.0 hitless innings. Bradish recorded four walks in his outing with 11 strikeouts which is his season high.

Bradish has now thrown for 25.2 innings for the Orioles boasting a 1.75 ERA. Bradish has only allowed 16 hits and five runs so far this season. Bradish has 34 strikeouts on the season with just 11 walks for a 3.09 strikeout to walks ratio.

Nick Gonzales- Pirates

Gonzales has played in 19 games for the Pirates with 64 at-bats. He is currently batting .313 recording 20 hits with four doubles one triple and three home runs. Gonzales has 16 RBI’s and 10 runs for Pittsburg.

On May 29, Gonzales had his first three hit game of the season with one double and one home run. In this outing Gonzales drove in two runs for the Pirates. Gonzales now has five multi-hit games this season. He is just five hits away from beating his season high in hits, in 2023 he recorded 24 hits in 35 games.

Joey Ortiz- Brewers

Ortiz has played in 49 games for Milwaukee recording 38 hits on 135 at-bats for an average of .281. Ortiz has five home runs and 19 RBIs for the Brewers with 22 runs. Ortiz has two multi-RBI games including a three RBI game against Houston on May 17 and a two RBI game on May 25, against Boston.

With two triples on the season Ortiz his 7th in the National League. Ortiz has two stolen bases. Ortiz has an on-base percentage of .381 and an OPS of .877.

Ian Mejia- Brave Organization

Mejia has had a great season in the Braves organization. So far this season Mejia has started in ten games and thrown for 51.0 innings. In ten starts Mejia has five wins and one loss. Mejia has 58 strikeouts on the season.

