NM State Sees First Action in Exhibition Versus Western New Mexico 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After a 233-day hiatus, NM State returns to the court to launch its 2024-25 campaign, hosting in-state rival Western New Mexico in an exhibition game on Monday evening.



What: Exhibition Game

Who: NM State (0-0, 0-0 CUSA) vs. Western New Mexico (0-0, 0-0 Lone Star Conference - DII)

When: Monday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. MT

Where: Las Cruces, N.M. - Pan American Center (12,504)





THE SECOND GO AROUND

• In his debut season leading the Aggies, Coach Hooten delivered several memorable highlights, including a thrilling win over I-10 rival UTEP, a remarkable 23-point second-half comeback to defeat eventual CUSA Tournament Champion Western Kentucky, and an impressive 12-3 record on their home court at the Pan American Center. NM State’s home support was unmatched, as the Aggies led all Conference USA programs in average home attendance, drawing 5,638 fans per game. Hooten wrapped up his first season with a 13-19 record, bringing his career head coaching total to 274-188 and setting a strong foundation for the program’s future.

LOSSES FROM LAST SEASON

• Heading into the season, the Aggies face a significant shift in personnel with eight players departing from the 2023-24 squad. Among the toughest losses are Third Team All-CUSA selection Femi Odukale, who transferred to Minnesota; All-CUSA Honorable Mention recipient Kaosi Ezeagu, who graduated; and starting guard Jordan Rawls, also a graduate, who led the team with 110 assists last season.

• Together, these departures account for 62% of last season’s scoring, 76% of the rebounding, and 82% of the assists, leaving noticeable gaps that the team will have to make up for. However, despite these losses, the Aggies are optimistic about the new transfer and freshman talent stepping into key roles this season.

LOOK WHO’S BACK

• This season, the Aggies welcome back four returners from last year's roster: Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, Jaden Harris, and Christopher Biekeu. Despite significant roster changes, these returning players bring valuable experience and key contributions to NM State’s lineup.

• Head Coach Hooten managed to retain a substantial portion of last season's three-point shooting prowess with the return of Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, and Jaden Harris, who collectively accounted for 58% of the Aggies' three-point field goals. Leading the charge from beyond the arc, Christian Cook was last season’s top scorer for the Aggies, averaging 11.3 points per game and sinking 59 three-pointers — the most on the team. Harris proved himself a reliable shooter, hitting 36% from deep, while Carpenter was highly efficient, shooting 35% from three-point range and 47% from the field overall. Together, they were responsible for 38% of the team’s scoring last season, combining for 810 points.

• Also returning is forward Christopher Biekeu, who showed promise before a season-ending injury limited him to only six minutes in his lone appearance against Cal Baptist. Biekeu’s comeback adds depth to the Aggies’ frontcourt, and his return from injury provides the team with an additional physical presence inside.



MEET THE NEWCOMERS

• With the evolution of college sports through the transfer portal, teams are increasingly embracing yearly roster overhauls — and NM State is no exception, welcoming seven new players through the portal this season.

• The incoming group includes Dionte Bostick, Carl Cherenfant, Peter Filipovity, Zawdie Jackson, Edward Nnamoko, and brothers Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga. In the backcourt, Bostick, Cherenfant, and Jackson will add depth and energy, joining returning guards Christian Cook and Jaden Harris to maintain NM State’s backcourt play. Meanwhile, in the frontcourt, the Aggies have intentionally added size and versatility with Filipovity (6'7"), Nnamoko (6'10"), Nate Tshimanga (6'10"), and Emmanuel Tshimanga (7'0").

• Bostick, Filipovity, and Jackson are expected to be immediate impact players, each having excelled at their previous schools. Bostick arrives from Cal State Northridge, where he averaged 15.4 points and four rebounds per game while leading the team with 49 three-pointers, earning an All-Big West Honorable Mention.

• Filipovity, joining from the University of Maine, was a standout for the Black Bears, putting up 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also recorded nine double-doubles and earned America East All-Conference Second Team honors.

• Jackson brings an impressive resume from West Georgia, where he posted one of the program's best seasons, averaging 22 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game with an elite shooting split of 51% from the field, 45% from three, and 85% from the line. His contributions were pivotal in leading his team to a GSC regular season and tournament championship and a South Region semifinals appearance. Jackson’s stellar play earned him titles as both the GSC and South Region Player of the Year, along with First Team All-American honors.



THE BROTHERLY CONNECTION

• Amidst the roster changes, Coach Hooten successfully brought a pair of brothers, Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga, to play together in the Crimson and White. This marks the first time the Tshimanga brothers will share the court at the Division I level. Their arrival brings a unique family bond to NM State, adding depth and chemistry to the Aggie lineup.

• Emmanuel Tshimanga joins NM State after two seasons at UC San Diego, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to impact the game off the bench. In the 2023-24 season, Emmanuel averaged 14.1 minutes over 22 games, ranking third on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game and setting a personal best of two steals against Pepperdine. In his previous season (2022-23), he was recognized as the UCU Athlete of the Week and put up impressive performances, including a career-high 13 rebounds in a win at Eastern Michigan and an 18-point effort against UC Santa Barbara. He appeared in 24 games, making ten starts, and was the team’s second-leading rebounder with 6.2 boards per game.

• Nate Tshimanga arrives in Las Cruces following a season at Utah Valley, where he played in all 32 games, made six starts, and contributed an average of 13.4 minutes per contest. Known for his efficiency, he shot 46% from the field, averaging 2.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Prior to Utah Valley, Nate spent the 2022-23 season at Troy University, where he played in 21 games, made four starts, and finished second on the team in field goal percentage (50%). He posted a season-high 12 points and nine rebounds against Montevallo.



ACCORDING TO OTHERS

• In the Conference USA preseason poll announced on Oct. 10, the Aggies were picked to finish seventh, with Christian Cook as their sole representative on the Preseason All-Conference Team. This projection follows a 2022-23 season where NM State posted a 13-19 overall record and a 7-9 record in conference play.

• Louisiana Tech emerged as the preseason favorite, securing three first-place votes and 87 points. Western Kentucky followed closely in second place with 85 points and two first-place votes, while Sam Houston was projected third with 83 points and three first-place nods. Middle Tennessee landed in fourth with 69 points and one first-place vote, while UTEP and Liberty tied for fifth at 62 points, with Liberty also receiving one first-place vote.

• NM State holds the seventh position with 39 points in the coaches' poll, followed by Jacksonville State with 29 points. FIU and Kennesaw State rounded out the standings, tied for ninth place with 17 points each.