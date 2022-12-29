

Jim McIsaac // Getty Images

12 sports records athletes set this year

Starling Marte of the New York Mets is hit by a pitch/

Every year brings sports memories full of firsts and world-class athletes taking success in their sport to a new level. Was 2022 a great year for sports? Athletes like Antonio Brown, Brittney Griner, Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, and Serena Williams dominated headlines for various good, bad, and controversial reasons. The Los Angeles Rams, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Football Club, Golden State Warriors, and Colorado Avalanche all earned championships in a jam-packed sports year that also included the World Cup and Winter Olympics.

This year brought record moments in softball, women’s basketball, and more. Stacker studied news and statistics from throughout the year to compile a list of sports records set in 2022. Some of the performances broke long-standing records. Others raised more recently set bars. The list includes both teams and individual sports.

Some athletes broke records by account of their youth and others created new milestones for longevity. Men’s and women’s pro sports are both represented. There are also some college and high school records set during the calendar year, too. Here are the dozen historic moments from 2022.

Sarah Stier // Getty Images

Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits a home run.

Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris’s 61-year-old American League record for home runs, knocking 62 homers en route to winning the AL MVP award. Judge hit his record-setting homer on Oct. 4 versus the Toronto Blue Jays. Later in the year, he was rewarded by the New York Yankees, signing a 9-year, $360 million contract.



Dan Istitene – Formula 1 // Getty Images

Max Verstappen wins 15 F1 races

Max Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured his 14th win of the season at the Mexican Grand Prix in October, setting the record for victories by a single driver in a Formula 1 season. Verstappen finished the season with 15 wins and earned his second-consecutive championship. Verstappen also won nine of the season’s final 11 races.



Isaiah Vazquez // Getty Images

Jocelyn Alo breaks DI softball home run record

Jocelyn Alo of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a home run.

Oklahoma right fielder Jocelyn Alo set the NCAA Division I career record for home runs in a game in her home state, against Hawaii, on March 15. Oklahoma won the Women’s College World Series after sweeping Texas, giving the Sooners their second consecutive title and fourth championship in six seasons.



Katelyn Mulcahy // Getty Images

Sean McVay wins Super Bowl at age 36

Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl at 36 years and 20 days old when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Feb. 13 in Super Bowl LVI. The win gave the Rams their first Super Bowl since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis; three years earlier, McVay and the Rams lost Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots.



BSR Agency // Getty Images

Claudia Pechstein, 49, competes at Winter Olympics

Claudia Pechstein competes during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

At the Beijing Games, German speed skater Claudia Pechstein became the oldest woman to ever compete at a Winter Olympics at 49 years and 348 days old. Pechstein finished ninth in the Women’s 3000m and 20th in the Women’s Mass Start. During her career, Pechstein won nine Olympic medals, including five gold medals.

Icon Sportswire // Getty Images

NHL ‘iron man’ record broken—twice

Phil Kessel looks on during a game.

For 34 years, the NHL “iron man” record stood at 965 consecutive games played. However, it was broken twice in 2022 by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle and Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel. The latter has now played in over 1,000 straight games, a streak that began in 2011.



David Ramos // Getty Images

91,648 fans attend women’s soccer match

FC Barcelona players celebrate victory.

A match at Camp Nou in Barcelona drew the largest crowd ever for women’s soccer when F.C. Barcelona faced Wolfsburg in a UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal match in April. The 1999 World Cup match between the U.S. and China held the record at 90,185 attendees for over two decades.



Chris Graythen // Getty Images

Arch Manning breaks uncles’ high school records

Arch Manning of Isidore Newman High School in action.

High school football quarterback Arch Manning broke two notable high school records in one game. He passed his uncle Eli Manning in career passing yards and his uncle Peyton Manning in career passing touchdowns. Arch will play for Texas in the fall of 2023, looking to follow both of his uncles who became #1 NFL Draft picks.



Maddie Meyer // Getty Images

Alyssa Thomas notches 4 triple-doubles

Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun dribbles downcourt.

Connecticut Sun guard Alyssa Thomas notched four triple-doubles in 2022—no other WNBA player has more than three over their entire career. Two of Thomas’ triple-doubles came in the WNBA Finals, which the Sun lost to the Las Vegas Aces.



Patrick McDermott // Getty Images

Mets batters hit 112 times

Mark Canha of the New York Mets is hit by a pitch.

Not all records set in 2022 were painless. The New York Mets got hit by more pitches than any other team in MLB history, with 112 hit batters during the 2022 season. Those bruises paid off somewhat, as the Mets reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016—but they were eliminated in the Wild Card round.

Harry How // Getty Images

Dutch skater sets 1000m short track mark

Suzanne Schulting celebrates winning a Gold medal.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Suzanne Schulting finished the quarterfinal heat in 1:26.514, setting a new world record in the event. Schulting won her second straight Olympic gold in the 100m later that day.



Patricia J. Garcinuno // Getty Images

Footballers flying high—really, really high

Luis Figo attends the photocall of Gentleman Awards 2022.

On Aug. 29, players from Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East set the record for the highest altitude football game on a parabolic flight when eight players competed on a 75-meter square pitch built inside an aircraft. Former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Luis Figo was the most notable participant on board the flight, which reached an altitude of 20,230 feet.