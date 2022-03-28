El Paso native Tristen Newton to transfer from East Carolina

GREENVILLE, South Carolina - East Carolina star guard Tristen Newton, an El Paso native, officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. UTEP fans are already clammoring for the former Burges Mustang standout to return home.

Newton is fresh off a campaign in which he finished third the American Athletic Conference in scoring (17.4ppg) and placed on on the All-AAC Second Team.

Newton's older brother Jawaun, a four-year player at Evansville, entered the transfer portal last week.

The Newton brothers are cousins of another dynamic duo of El Pasoans, the NFL's Aaron and Alvin Jones.

Aaron and Alvin were frequents at Tristen's game at East Carolina last season, most notably in a February win over Tulsa in which Newton finished with 27 points and the Pirates' opening round game vs. Cincinnati in the AAC Conference Tournament.

Tristen dropped 26 in the loss to the Bearcats.

Sources tell ABC-7's Nate Ryan that both Tristen and Aaron Jones were on hand to take in UTEP's opening round victory over Old Dominion in the Conference USA Tournament.

Due to his stellar numbers with East Carolina, Tristen will have a long list of suitors at which to continue his college career including Power Five schools.

But if Joe Golding and the UTEP Miners have a roster spot for him, expect them to heavily pursue a return home.