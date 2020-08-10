Developer Paul Foster gives $5.1M for completion of Sun Bowl renovation project

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- Prominent El Paso real estate developer, businessman and billionaire Paul Foster and his wife are making a major donation to finish the ongoing renovation of Sun Bowl stadium.

UTEP officials on Monday afternoon announced the $5.1 million gift that they said "ensures the completion" of the $16.25 million modernization project.

The renovation work that's been underway for nearly three years includes a new terrace area on the concourse, open-air boxes, indoor suites and a banquet area, a sky lounge, and changes to the press tower.

"To recognize their incredible support, the structure housing the press box and the Hunt Family Sky Lounge in the iconic stadium will be renamed the Paul and Alejandra Foster Tower," said UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter.

The 61-year-old Foster is no stranger to UTEP, having served on the University of Texas System's Board of Regents for a dozen years, including four as chairman.

"The Sun Bowl has been a big part of El Paso’s quality of life for over 57 years, representing our city and public university in a very unique way. We’re happy to be a part of renovating this iconic venue,” Foster said.

Foster made much of his fortune from Western Refining, an El Paso-based oil refinery that he operated for years until it was sold for $5.8 billion in 2017.

Most recently, Foster renovated and reopened the historic Plaza Hotel in downtown El Paso.