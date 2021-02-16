UTEP to host Spring football kickoff show

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - With the start of spring football rapidly approaching, UTEP will host a virtual Spring Football Kickoff Show for fans to get a glimpse of the 2021 Miners.

The UTEP Spring Football Kickoff Show is set for 5:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and will be available for all Miner fans to tune in via Facebook Live on the UTEP Athletics page.

Fans will also have the opportunity to submit questions throughout the event.

The “Voice of the Miners” Jon Teicher will host the virtual event, while special guests for the evening include head coach Dana Dimel as he recaps Signing Day and gives a preview of what the Miners will look like heading into the 2021 season.

The night will also feature interviews with UTEP’s new offensive and defensive coordinators, Dave Warner and Bradley Dale Peveto. Select student-athletes will also be featured on the show.

UTEP will kick off spring football practice on Monday, March 1 at Glory Field. The 2021 UTEP Football Spring Game is slated for Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. MT in the Sun Bowl.

The spring game will be free admission, but tickets will be issued to ensure proper social distancing in the Sun Bowl. Ticket details will be announced at a later date.

For complete coverage of UTEP Football, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPFB (Twitter/Instagram) or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at UTEPMiners.com.