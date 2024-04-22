UTEP’s Faith Aragon earns CUSA Pitcher of the Week honors

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas -UTEP's Faith Aragon earned Conference USA Pitcher of the Week honors, presented by Blenders Eyewear, the league announced Monday.



Pitcher of the Week – Faith Aragon, UTEP – Freshman – Pitcher – Carlsbad, N.M.

Aragon delivered masterful performances to help the Miners (23-15, 9-9 CUSA) secure a pair of shutout road victories at LA Tech.

She pitched nine scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits and striking out seven Bulldogs from the circle.

Aragon notched her first career save after tossing the final two frames of a 1-0 triumph over LA Tech in Friday’s series opener.

She struck out two batters and allowed a hit and a walk.

In Sunday’s finale, she went the distance in a 4-0 victory for her third shutout of the season.

Aragon tallied five strikeouts and allowed just two hits.



Aragon stands proudly as the third Miner this season to clinch the coveted weekly award.

Notably, her stellar performance marks a significant milestone for the program, as the last pitcher from UTEP to claim such an honor was Julia Wright precisely five years ago on April 22, 2019.



ON DECK

The Miners will host Liberty in their final home series at Helen of Troy Field from April 26th to 28th, during which they will commemorate Senior Weekend by honoring four seniors on Saturday and another four on Sunday.