Former UTEP basketball star Ralph Davis dies after battle with cancer

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Ralph Davis was a star on the hardwood, and a star in the hearts of UTEP fans.

Davis played for the UTEP Miners from 1990 to 1994 under legendary UTEP head coach, Don Haskins.

One of his most memorable moments was a jump shot he made during the closing seconds of UTEP's upset win against Kansas in the 1992 NCAA Tournament.

UTEP won the game 66-60 and advanced to the sweet 16 of the tournament.

Davis' family confirmed the news of his death on Saturday.

His family says he had been battling colon cancer for more than a year.

Davis played in 122 games as a UTEP Miner and averaged nearly 11 points a game.

Davis was 49 years old.