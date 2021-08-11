Paydirt’s Rally Skills Challenge: UTEP volleyball team

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP volleyball team put their skills to the test Wednesday at Memorial Gym.

It was all part of the Paydirt’s Rally Skills Challenge.

The challenges are a way to help raise money for UTEP student athletes.

Depending on the event, the student-athletes will receive points for each successful accomplishment.

Donors have the opportunity to pledge monetary support toward the campaign on a per-point basis.

The goal of the volleyball challenge was for players to hit as many volleyballs as they could in three separate zone areas in 70 seconds.

If you'd like to donate or take a look at the challenges that are coming up Text PICKSUP TO 66866 or visit paydirtsrally.com