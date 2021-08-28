UTEP races to early first half lead over New Mexico State

UTEP

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Dana Dimel has never beaten New Mexico State in his tenure as UTEP coach. He's two quarters away from doing so.

UTEP has used two rushing touchdowns from both Deion Hankins and Ronald Awatt to jump out to a 20-3 halftime lead over New Mexico State at Aggie Memorial Stadium in the 98th meeting of the Battle of I-10.

Highlighted by a 76-yard pass from Gavin Hardison to Jacob Cowing, the Miners scored on their opening possession on 6-yard run from Hankins.

Awatt took his score in from 34 yards out, his 4th career rushing TD and a career-long.

The Miners appeared to ready to blow the game open in the first half after leading 17-0 after the opening period, before New Mexico State's defense eventually settled in and Ethan Albertson tacked on a field goal.

Junior college transfer Jonah Johnson started at quarterback for the Aggies, and is 7-17 passing with 66 yards. Johnson got the start over redshirt freshman Weston Eget.

UTEP entered Saturday as 9.5-point favorite.