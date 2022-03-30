C-USA revises 2022 football schedule, UTEP to open at home against North Texas Aug. 27

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP will open the 2022 football season in the Sun Bowl against North Texas on Aug. 27. Conference USA released its new slate, encompassing 11 returning members, on Wednesday.

"We are excited about Conference USA moving forward with 11 members for the 2022-23 athletic year, and to be finalizing our 2022 football schedule,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “This year's schedule is unique with our earliest start date ever on August 27th. It is also a thrill to open the season with a conference game for the first time since 1994. Our football program made tremendous strides in 2021, and with 14 starters returning we are expecting to take another big leap forward this fall.”

“We are very much looking forward to our 2022 schedule starting off in week zero with a conference home game, followed by a matchup at perennial national power Oklahoma, which should be a great challenge,” fifth-year UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “It will be an exciting start for our fans and team. We’ve got a tremendous home schedule that our fans should appreciate, hosting NM State and old WAC rival Boise State plus four C-USA opponents.”

The 2022 campaign’s Aug. 27 kickoff is the earliest in program history, while marking the first time since 1994 (at Wyoming) that the Miners will commence a season against a league opponent.

It’s also the first time UTEP will open at home versus a conference foe since 1992 (vs. BYU). UTEP is 7-1 in the Sun Bowl since the start of the 2020 season.

Following its game against the Mean Green, UTEP will travel to powerhouse Oklahoma (Sept. 3).

The Sooners finished 11-2 last season and ranked 10th in the final Associated Press and AFCA coaches’ polls.

OU beat Oregon, 47-32, in the Valero Alamo Dome. Oklahoma will be playing its first game under new head coach Brent Venables.

It will mark the fifth meeting between the Miners and the Sooners, all since the 2000 season.

A week later (Sept. 10), UTEP will return to the Sun Bowl to take on NM State in the 99th matchup between the Miners and the Aggies.

The Miners will play their second straight rivalry game on Sept. 17 when they travel up I-25 to battle the New Mexico Lobos. UTEP and UNM will be squaring off for the 80th time.

UTEP will close out the nonconference portion of its schedule when the Miners host Boise State for the first time since the 2004 season on Sept. 24.

The Broncos were 7-5 in their first year under Andy Avalos in 2021, and were selected to play in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

The C-USA schedule will resume with back-to-back road contests – at Charlotte (Oct. 1) and at LA Tech (Oct. 8).

The first bye week is Oct. 15, followed by back-to-back home games versus Florida Atlantic (Oct. 22) and Middle Tennessee (Oct. 29).

The Miners will then head to Houston to face Rice (Nov. 5). The second bye week is Nov. 12. UTEP will conclude the regular season by hosting FIU (Nov. 19) and playing at UTSA (Nov. 26).

Three of UTEP’s C-USA opponents merited bowl bids last season – North Texas (Frisco Football Classic), Middle Tennessee (Bahamas Bowl) and UTSA (Frisco Bowl).

UTEP returns 14 starters (seven offensive/seven defense) and both kickers from a 2021 squad that posted a 7-6 record and battled 10-game winner Fresno State to the end in the PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl.

UTEP Football Season Tickets are on sale now and are available by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.

The annual UTEP Football Spring Game is set for Friday, April 8 at 6 p.m. in the Sun Bowl.

2022 UTEP Football Schedule

Aug. 27 North Texas*

Sept. 3 at Oklahoma

Sept. 10 NM State

Sept. 17 at New Mexico

Sept. 24 Boise State

Oct. 1 at Charlotte*

Oct. 8 at LA Tech*

Oct. 15 Bye

Oct. 22 Florida Atlantic*

Oct. 29 Middle Tennessee*

Nov. 5 at Rice*

Nov. 12 Bye

Nov. 19 FIU*

Nov. 26 at UTSA*

Home games in bold

*Indicates Conference USA game