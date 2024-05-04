El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-0 on the Road to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It was a difficult night for El Paso Locomotive FC, who fell 2-0 on the road to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday night.

Looking for its first win of the season, El Paso faced a setback in the 22' when Colorado Springs' Ronaldo Damus capitalized on his chance in the box. Luck would not be in El Paso's favor for the remainder of the match, who battled to equalize and get back into the match.

Los Locos would concede a penalty in the final minutes of the match and it would be Damus who would step up to score to bag a brace, unfortunately extending El Paso's winless streak to nine matches to start the 2024 USL Championship season.

NOTES

Brandan Craig made his first appearance on the pitch since going out with an ankle injury in Week 2 against Louisville City FC.

This was Locomotive's first defeat against the Switchbacks' in eight matches contested at Weidner Field.

Brian Clarhaut's red card will likely see him suspended for one match, pending league review and confirmation.

FORECAST: 57ºF, cloudy

ATTENDANCE: 8,023

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – N/A

COS – Ronaldo Damus (Koa Santos) 22', Ronaldo Damus (Penalty) 89'

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-5-2) Jahmali Waite, Tony Alfaro, Bolu Akinyode (Emiliano Rodriguez 58'), Noah Dollenmayer (Brandan Craig 83'), Lucas Stauffer, Miles Lyons (Nick Hinds 74'), Eric Calvillo – C, Liam Rose, Joaquin Rivas (Tumi Moshobane 65'), Amando Moreno, Justin Dhillon

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Eder Borelli, Jeremy Garay

COS – (3-4-3) Christian Herrera, Duke Lacroix, Matt Mahoney, Koa Santos, Zach Zandi (Jairo Henriquez 63'), Aidan Rocha (Steven Echevarria 90+2'), Speedy Williams, Matt Real, Juan Tejada (Yosuke Hanya 72'), Ronaldo Damus, Maalique Foster (Quenzi Huerman 72')

Subs Not Used: Joe Rice, Delentz Pierre, Jonas Fjeldberg, Dillon Clarke, Francisco Zuniga Aceves

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Miles Lyons (Yellow) 53', Brian Clarhaut (Red) 55', Justin Dhillon (Yellow) 70', Jahmali Waite (Yellow) 76', Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 88'

COS – Ronaldo Damus (Yellow) 13', Jairo Henriquez (Yellow) 79', Christian Herrera (Yellow) 87', Matt Mahoney (Yellow) 90+1'

MATCH STATS: ELP | COS

GOALS: 0|1

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 50|50

SHOTS: 9|13

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|5

SAVES: 3|2

FOULS: 13|14

OFFSIDES: 2|4

CORNERS: 4|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC make the trip to Loudoun United FC on Friday, May 10. Catch the action live on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. MT!