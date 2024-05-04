UTEP Softball Faces Tough Loss After Enduring Lightning Delay at WKU 

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (KVIA) -- The UTEP softball team faced adversity with another weather delay that lasted nearly four hours, ultimately falling short to WKU, 6-2, on Saturday afternoon at the WKU Softball Complex.



UTEP drops to 24-19 (10-13 Conference USA) while WKU improves to 31-18-1 (16-7 CUSA).



Saturday's game started quietly, with the first two innings passing without much action. However, the game took an unexpected turn when a 3.5-hour-long lightning delay suspended play. Upon resuming in the third inning, WKU quickly seized momentum, as Cheyanne Sales launched a grand slam, putting the Tops ahead. Their lead extended in the fifth inning, with Taylor Sanders delivering a two-RBI blast. The Miners finally broke their silence in the sixth with a solo homer by Halle Hogan. In a late-game push, Lynne Sepulveda's double and Autumn Scott's groundout set up Ashlynn Allen's sacrifice fly, narrowing the gap to 6-2. Despite the effort, WKU secured the final out, clinching the series.



ON DECK

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday, May 5, at 11 am MT.