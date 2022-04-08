El Paso native Katia Gallegos to transfer from UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Since her first day on campus, no player has received louder cheers at the Don Haskins Center than El Paso native Katia Gallegos.

Now the cheers will have to come from afar, because Gallegos will enter the transfer portal and leave the UTEP women's basketball program.

The face of the Miners' program confirmed her entry into the portal on social media Friday, ending a three-year run at her hometown school.

https://twitter.com/katiagallegos_/status/1512562564290465792?s=20&t=TRH2zH_MslySIysDYiLp-Q

Gallegos will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

After an All-State career at Franklin High School, Gallegos turned down bigger offers to stay home and play for the Miners in 2019,.

She was given the keys to coach Kevin Baker's team and was the starting point guard her freshman season. Gallegos was named to the All-C-USA freshman team that season.

In 2020-21 Gallegos was named to the All-C-USA first team, becoming the first Miner sophomore since Jareica Hughes in 2008 to be a first-team honoree. That season, she led the Miners in scoring (13.8 ppg), field goals made (127) and attempted (287), 3-pointers made (38) and attempted (113), free throws made (54) and attempted (80), defensive rebounds (91) and minutes per game (32.4).

This past season, Gallegos was the only player on the team to start all 29 games and moved into 2nd on UTEP's all-time assist leaderboard with 390.

Gallegos often interacted with the Miners fan base as a local product, and frequently made appearances in the community promoting her school.

Her departure leaves the Miners thin in the backcourt for next season.

Fellow guard Destiny Thurman, who led UTEP in scoring in 2021-22, entered the transfer portal in March.