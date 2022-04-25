Southern Mississippi transfer Tae Hardy commits to UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Miner fans have been patiently waiting for coach Joe Golding to re-fill his basketball roster following 11 player departures. On Monday, the patience paid off.

The Miners secured a commitment from Southern Mississippi transfer guard Tae Hardy on Monday, confirmed by Hardy himself on his Instagram page.

A 6-3 guard from Ellenwood, Georgia, Hardy played two seasons for the Golden Eagles. In seven games last season, Hardy averaged 13.7 points before a shoulder injury cut short his campaign.

Hardy is a known as a versatile scorer. He has scored double figures in 19 of the his 30 career games at Southern Mississippi, including 11 points in a 74-66 win over UTEP on January 1, 2021.

Prior to Southern Miss, Hardy played his freshman season at East Carolina before spending a season at Pearl River Community College where he was a Junior College All-American.

His arrival is a welcome sight for UTEP fans, who have seen 92% of the scoring from last year's team either transfer or enter the NBA Draft. Only three players, forwards Jamari Sibley, Ze'rik Onyema, and Kevin Kalu are slated to return.

UTEP also has signed incoming freshman guard Jamal Sumlin (Cleveland, OH), New Mexico State transfer guard Mario McKinney Jr., and junior college forwards Johnathon Dos Anjos and Derick Hamilton.

Hardy will have two years of eligibility with the Miners.