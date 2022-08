EL PASO, Texas - The countdown to kickoff has begun.

It's game week for the UTEP Miners.

Since ABC-7 is the official home of the UTEP Miners, ABC-7's Rachel Phillips sat down for a one-on-one interview with UTEP head football coach, Dana Dimel.

Coach Dimel previewed the season opening match-up against North Texas, as well has how the team is preparing with just a few short days before kickoff.