UTEP’s Sara Pustahija named volleyball C-USA freshman of the week 

DALLAS, Texas- Freshman outside/rightside hitter Sara Pustahija has been named the Conference USA Volleyball Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Pustahija becomes the third Miner in program history to earn the league’s Freshman of the Week accolade (Irbe Lazda, 9/9/19 and Ema Uskokovic, 9/6/21, 9/13/21).

Pustahija's dynamic play was influential in the Miners' success and in a pair of comeback victories at the Northwestern Tournament over the weekend.

She used an all-around game with 37.5 points scored, 26 kills (2.0 per set), three block assists and three solo for 10 blocks.

The native of Belgrade, Serbia, was second on the Miners with 26 kills and a total of five aces.

Pustahija achieved her first double-double of the season in the Miners season opener versus Northeaster.

She recorded 12 kills and 13 digs, and her efforts aided the squad in a five-set victory over Northeastern, 3-2. She tallied nine kills and 14 digs while hitting .364 in a five-set reverse sweep victory over Pacific to close out the weekend.



UTEP returns to action as it hosts the Borderland Invitational Sept. 1-3. The Miners face New Mexico at 6 p.m. MT Thursday (Sept. 1) in their "915" home opener.

Tickets start at $8 and can be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP campus) Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Season tickets are also still on sale.

Group tickets are also available for $5 (minimum of 10 tickets).