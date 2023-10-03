UTEP volleyball takes down NMSU in first C-USA Battle of I-10

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - History was made Tuesday night at the Pan American Center.

For the first time UTEP played New Mexico State in a Conference USA match.

The Miners would come out victorious in the first conference meeting.

After the Aggies won the first set, the Miners would win the next three sets to complete the reverse sweep.

The final score was 3-1 UTEP wins the match (12-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20).

This was the first conference loss for NMSU this season.

Their conference record drops to 4-1, while UTEP's conference record improves to 3-2.

The two teams will do it all over again for match number 2, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. from the Pan American Center.