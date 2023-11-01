Skip to Content
One-on-one with UTEP’s Dana Dimel; Miners prepare for Western Kentucky

By
Published 5:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners will look to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive when they host Western Kentucky Saturday at the Sun Bowl.

With three games remaining this season, UTEP needs to win all three games in order to become bowl eligible.

The Miners are coming off a dramatic win on the road against Sam Houston State last week.

UTEP's overall record stands at 3-6, 2-3 in conference play.

They'll host WKU Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.

ABC-7 spoke with head coach Dana Dimel about Saturday's upcoming game against the Hilltoppers.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

