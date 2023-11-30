UTEP comes up short against undefeated Colorado State, 66-59

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP women's basketball (4-4) dropped a tight game to sharp-shooting Colorado State (6-0) Thursday evening at the Don Haskins Center.

Mahri Petree led the Miners with 21 points.



Jane Asinde posted her fourth double-double of the year, scoring 12 points and tallying a game-high 14 rebounds.

Delma Zita also finished in double digits with 11 points. Asinde also led the team with four steals.



Adhel Tac chipped in nine points to go with six boards, and Erin Wilson added eight rebounds, four points, and four assists on the night.



"We played a really good Colorado State team today. I thought our defensive scheme was efficient enough to give us a chance to win the game," Head Coach Keitha Adams said. "I'm proud of how hard we played. We just didn't do enough to get it done."



The Miners shot 41.5 (22-53) percent from the field and 50.0 (5-10) from three.

They hit 62.5 (10-16) percent of their foul shots. UTEP outrebounded CSU 43-24, including 14-2 on the offensive glass. The team finished the night with nine assists and eight steals.



UTEP brought the heat in the first quarter, jumping out to a 14-3 lead in the first seven minutes of play.

It led 21-8 at the end of the period. Asinde led the Miners with eight points and five rebounds in the period. Petree followed suit with five points and Erin Wilson snagged three boards.



The visitors pulled their way back into it in the second, thanks in part to hitting six threes in the period.

The score was knotted 33-33 at the break. Petree paced UTEP with nine points, followed by Zita with three. Asinde had three rebounds in the period, and Luisa Vydrova grabbed two.



At the half, the Miners were shooting 44.8 (13-29) percent from the floor, including 57.1 (4-7) from beyond the arc. They shot 75.0 (3-4) from the charity stripe.



The teams kept it close in the third, with UTEP leading CSU by one (47-46) at the end of the quarter.

Petree led the team with six points, Zita had four, and Tac had three.



The Miners hit a rut in the fourth, allowing the Rams to pull off the seven-point victory, 66-59.

Asinde and Tac paced the Miners in the fourth with four points apiece.

Tac also tallied four rebounds in the final period.



The Rams shot 40.8 (20-49) percent from the floor and 85.7 (12-14) from the line.

Their 14 three pointers kept them in the game, making 43.8 (14-32) percent. CSU was led by Hannah Ronsiek, who put up 25 points, and made half of the team's shots from beyond the arc (7-10).

McKenna Hofschild also scored in double figures for the Rams, posting 13 points.

Colorado State shared the rebounding wealth, with Cali Clark, Sanna Strom, and Ronsiek all grabbing a team-best four boards.

Hofschild also added three of her own.



