DeadBeach launches first official Miner Brew

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- DeadBeach Brewery just announced the release its new Miner BrewTM, the official craft beer of the UTEP Miners. The beer will launch on Friday, September 6, 2024, both at Miner Palooza and at the first UTEP football home game.

The locally-brewed beer is the first-ever specialty beer made for UTEP, according to DeadBeach.

The brewery first teamed up with UTEP Athletics in 2021, a partnership that has been building up to this point, organizers say.

"We began discussing brewing this beer, which could be mass-produced in our new facility," said DeadBeach Brewery founder and owner Jason Hunt. "Now that our facility is open and pumping out beer cans, we were able to make this dream beer a reality. A portion of the proceeds from this beer will go directly back to UTEP. So, get your picks up, and let’s get ready to celebrate an incredible year of UTEP Athletics. Go Miners!”

The Miner beer is described as a 4.1% ABV Blonde Ale that was specially brewed to compliment your next tailgate or after-game party.

“We wanted to make a beer that would resonate with any beer drinker in our community; a Blonde Ale is known for its crisp, traditional taste," DeadBeach founder and head brewer Gabriel Montoya said. "We made sure that the ABV on the beer was low so that it could be enjoyed through the games with ease."

For the launch, organizers will offer tastings of the new beer at both Miner Palooza and at the first home football game.

"The beer will be available thereafter at UTEP Athletics' games and at the DeadBeach tavern," officials say.