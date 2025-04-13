Miners Drop Sunday Finale to Sam Houston 

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Softball dropped the series finale to Sam Houston, 6-2, Sunday afternoon at the Bearkat Softball Complex. The Bearkats used a six-run fourth inning—powered by three home runs—to erase a UTEP lead and take the win.

Game Recap

The Miners struck first in the bottom of the fourth when Iliana Munoz crushed a leadoff solo homer to center. After Halle Hogan reached base and Cece Marquez pinch-ran to third on a sac bunt, Madi Mendoza delivered a sac fly to give UTEP a 2-0 advantage.

Sam Houston immediately responded. Morgan Holliday hit a solo shot to put SHSU on the board, and later in the inning, Jenny Robison launched a three-run homer followed by a two-run blast from Brodie Quinlan to cap the Bearkats' six-run frame.

Mendoza led the Miners at the plate with a pair of hits, including a seventh-inning single, but UTEP couldn’t mount a comeback. Pitcher Taja Felder recorded two key strikeouts in the sixth to hold Sam Houston scoreless over the final three frames.

On Deck

UTEP returns to Helen of Troy Field on Tuesday, April 15, to host New Mexico at 6 p.m., followed by a three-game series vs. FIU from April 17–19.