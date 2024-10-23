ABC-7 at 4: UTEP to Welcome Future Miners at Orange & Blue Day

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—The University of Texas at El Paso invites high school juniors, seniors, and their families to experience life as a Miner at this year’s Orange & Blue Day, UTEP’s most significant annual open house event. Attendees can explore campus life through guided tours, attend college showcases, and learn about applying to UTEP, financial aid, and campus housing in a series of informative workshops.

This free event will also feature lunch and live music.

More information is available at utep.edu/orangeandblue.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE: Centennial Plaza, UTEP campus