UTEP Softball Secures First-Ever Series Sweep Over NM State 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- History was made Sunday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field as UTEP Softball completed its first-ever three-game sweep over I-10 rival New Mexico State with a 7-2 victory in front of a lively crowd of over 500 fans.

The Miners (15-19, 5-10 Conference USA) struck early and never looked back, capitalizing on aggressive baserunning and clutch hitting while Serenity Jacoway (3-4) delivered another complete-game performance in the circle. The freshman right-hander allowed eight hits, issued four strikeouts, and received stellar support from a defense that played error-free softball.

Game Recap

UTEP wasted no time putting pressure on the Aggies. Marissa Burchard got things started with a bunt single, followed by a near home run off the bat of Ajia Richard that dropped just inside the right-field fence for a single. Burchard advanced to second, then stole third. Iliana Munoz drew a walk to load the bases, setting the stage for Halle Hogan, who ripped a double into right center to plate Burchard and Richard and give UTEP a 2-0 lead.

New Mexico State responded with a run in the second inning after Tamara Carranza singled and later scored on a base hit from Kendal Lunar. The Aggies loaded the bases, but Jacoway worked out of the jam with a key flyout to right field. In the bottom half, Bri Garcia reached with a single and was moved over on a sacrifice bunt by Ashlynn Griffith. Burchard followed with a single to left and advanced on a pair of NMSU errors that sent the ball rolling into the UTEP dugout—allowing both Garcia and Burchard to score in the chaos and stretch the lead to 4-1.

The Aggies pulled back within two on a solo shot from Kristiana Watson in the third inning, but UTEP answered immediately. Kenna Carranza stepped up and launched a no-doubt home run over the left-field fence on the first pitch she saw to push the Miners ahead 5-2.

As UTEP kept the momentum rolling, Garcia led off the fourth with a double, and Burchard matched it with a double of her own to bring her home. After a pitching and catching change by NMSU, Richard followed with a single to put runners on the corners, but the Miners were unable to tack on more that inning.

From there, UTEP’s pitching and defense shut things down. Jacoway retired the Aggies in order in the fifth, and though NMSU managed a two-out single in the sixth, it came to nothing. In the home half, Griffith opened with a double, and Richard—capping off a perfect 4-for-4 day—drove her in with a double to left field to make it 7-2.

Jacoway finished the job with a clean seventh inning, sealing the sweep and sending the crowd into celebration mode.

Richard’s 4-for-4 performance included a double, a run scored, and an RBI, while Burchard went 3-for-4 with two runs, an RBI, and a double. UTEP collected six doubles in total and out-hit the Aggies 13-8.

On Deck

UTEP returns to action on Wednesday, April 9, when it hosts Arizona State for a non-conference doubleheader at Helen of Troy Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m., with Game 2 to follow at 3 p.m. The Miners will then hit the road the following day for a Conference USA weekend series at Sam Houston in Huntsville, Texas from April 11-13.

